Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Columbia Center in Nacogdoches hosts reception

The shuttle crew. (NASA/file)
The shuttle crew. (NASA/file)(KWTX)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2007 at 2:15 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 2, 2007 at 3:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Some East Texans gathered in Nacogdoches to remember the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy.  

The Columbia Regional Geospatial Center held a reception at the Fredonia Hotel in Nacogdoches this Thursday evening.  

Several recovery workers and residents who assisted in the space shuttle recovery efforts attended.

Thursday night’s reception was also an opportunity for organizers to take oral histories of what some East Texans experienced.

The recorded experiences will become part of a planned museum.

Most Read

Source: Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
Graylan Spring
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
SFA logo
Police report: SFA students’ vehicle hit 18-wheeler crossing U.S. 59
Crumble Cookies is opening a new store in Lufkin.
Crumbl Cookies set to open Lufkin location
Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff

Latest News

Newly appointed Sheriff Tom Selman address Angelina County commissioners
Angelina County commissioners appoint Constable Tom Selman as new sheriff
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Angelina College art exhibit showcases local African-American artists for Black History Month
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
Nacogdoches Co. approves purchase of 7 patrol units, 2 transfer units for sheriff’s office
A volunteer and client spend time making a paper lantern at the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith...
Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County sees growth, in need of volunteers
Zachary Joseph Clark, 32, was arrested for DWI-3rd offense after the wreck, police say.
Police: Tyler man arrested after crashing through Jason’s Deli