Aryan Circle member arrested in connection with death of Huntington man found in creek

Jason Neumann has been arrested.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in the death of a man found in a creek on Gilliland Creek Road Sunday.

Sheriff Greg Sanches said the department was notified by a passerby in the area that there was a body of a man who appeared dead. Gilliland Creek Road remained closed Sunday night. The victim was identified as William Wade Pierce, 48, of Huntington.

On Thursday, the sheriff released the following information about the arrest of Jason Neumann:

After an autopsy, numerous interviews and the collection of an abundance of evidence an arrest has been made. Today Jason Neumann was charged with the Homicide of Mr. Wade. Throughout the investigation the Sheriff’s Office found Neumann caused the death of Mr. Pierce using a firearm. Neumann then moved the victim’s body and dumped it in the remote location.

Neumann is a self-proclaimed member of the Aryan Circle and has been arrested on 20 occasions. If convicted and due to Neumann’s extensive criminal history, Neumann faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder of Mr. Pierce

