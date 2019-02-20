Nacogdoches city council approves change to smoking ordinance to include vaping, e-cigs

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council has voted to add electronic devices, such as vaporizers and e-cigarettes, to the city’s smoking ordinance.
The City of Nacogdoches first prohibited smoking in public places and workplaces in 2008; Tuesday’s decision added to the ordinance by including electronic devices as a means of reducing risks of second-hand smoke.
City planners will rewrite the current ordinance and send the draft to the city council for final approval before the ordinance goes into effect.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.