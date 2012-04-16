Popular restaurant chain proposed in Lufkin

City of Lufkin officials say a popular eatery may be makingits way to the piney woods.

Denny's officials have proposed a new location in Lufkin onthe 1900 block of East Denman Avenue.

The restaurant will be connected to a gas station as a partof a new travel plaza.

Lufkin planning and zoning says if the proposal is approvedDenny's officials can begin construction.

Copyright 2012 KTRE. All rights reserved.