Lufkin man hospitalized after vehicle runs over bike

A Lufkin man was flown to a Tylerhospital after being stuck by a vehicle during his morning bike ride.

According to DPS Trooper JoshuaSenn, Mark Dunn was riding eastbound on FM 1475 with another bicyclist when hewas struck by a vehicle trying to pass them.

Senn said the driver didn't seethe bicyclists and struck Dunn in an attempt to pass.

The car passed in a no passingzone.

Dunn was flown to East TexasMedical Center Tyler.

According to Senn, Dunn is instable and responsive condition.

