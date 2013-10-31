SLC announces preseason basketball poll for men and women

When the Stephen F. Austin basketball team begins Southland Conference play later this season, it will remember today. The Southland Conference released its preseason poll and the Jacks were picked fourth in the coaches poll.

New head man Brad Underwood and SFA will look to prove that wrong. The Jacks are the defending SLC regular season champions and set a school record with 27 wins last season. SFA barely missed out on the NCAA tournament..



The Jacks who return six lettermen will play an exhibition game at home on Friday against Arkansas Tech.

On the women's side, well everyone will be coming after Stephen F. Austin. The Ladyjacks were named the preseason favorites and were picked to win the conference.



SFA will be gunning for its first Southland Conference title since 2007.



Head coach Brandon Schneider's team returns all five starters from last season, including a total of nine letter winners.



The Ladyjacks open the season November 8th at LSU.

Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.

2013-14 Women's Basketball Preseason Polls

Coaches' Poll

Place Team (first place votes) Total 1. Stephen F. Austin (7) 110 2. Oral Roberts (3) 106 3. Nicholls (2) 95 4. McNeese State 87 5. Sam Houston State 74 6. Central Arkansas 69 7. Lamar 65 8. Northwestern State 64 9. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 47 10. Southeastern Louisiana 40 11. New Orleans 19 12. Houston Baptist 16

2013-14 Men's Basketball Preseason Polls

Coaches' Poll