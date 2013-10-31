SLC announces preseason basketball poll for men and women

When the Stephen F. Austin basketball team begins Southland Conference play later this season, it will remember today. The Southland Conference released its preseason poll and the Jacks were picked fourth in the coaches poll.
New head man Brad Underwood and SFA will look to prove that wrong. The Jacks are the defending SLC regular season champions and set a school record with 27 wins last season. SFA barely missed out on the NCAA tournament..
The Jacks who return six lettermen will play an exhibition game at home on Friday against Arkansas Tech.
On the women's side, well everyone will be coming after Stephen F. Austin. The Ladyjacks were named the preseason favorites and were picked to win the conference.
SFA will be gunning for its first Southland Conference title since 2007.
Head coach Brandon Schneider's team returns all five starters from last season, including a total of nine letter winners.
The Ladyjacks open the season November 8th at LSU.
Copyright 2013 KTRE. All rightsreserved.
2013-14 Women's Basketball Preseason Polls
Coaches' Poll
Place
Team (first place votes)
Total
1.
Stephen F. Austin (7)
110
2.
Oral Roberts (3)
106
3.
Nicholls (2)
95
4.
McNeese State
87
5.
Sam Houston State
74
6.
Central Arkansas
69
7.
Lamar
65
8.
Northwestern State
64
9.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
47
10.
Southeastern Louisiana
40
11.
New Orleans
19
12.
Houston Baptist
16
2013-14 Men's Basketball Preseason Polls
Coaches' Poll
Place
Team (first place votes)
Total
1.
Northwestern State (10)
120
2.
Oral Roberts (2)
98
3.
Sam Houston State
96
4.
Stephen F. Austin
93
5.
McNeese State
80
6.
Southeastern Louisiana
70
7.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
56
8.
Nicholls
45
9.
Central Arkansas
40
10.
Lamar
38
11.
New Orleans
33
12.
Houston Baptist
23
358 TV Road
Pollok, TX 75969
(936) 853-5873
publicfile@ktre.com
(936) 853-5873EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.