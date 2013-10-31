SLC announces preseason basketball poll for men and women - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

SLC announces preseason basketball poll for men and women

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -

When the Stephen F. Austin basketball team begins Southland Conference play later this season, it will remember today. The Southland Conference released its preseason poll and the Jacks were picked fourth in the coaches poll.

New head man Brad Underwood and SFA will look to prove that wrong. The Jacks are the defending SLC regular season champions and set a school record with 27 wins last season. SFA barely missed out on the NCAA tournament..

The Jacks who return six lettermen will play an exhibition game at home on Friday against Arkansas Tech.

On the women's side, well everyone will be coming after Stephen F. Austin. The Ladyjacks were named the preseason favorites and were picked to win the conference.

SFA will be gunning for its first Southland Conference title since 2007.

Head coach Brandon Schneider's team returns all five starters from last season, including a total of nine letter winners.

The Ladyjacks open the season November 8th at LSU.

2013-14 Women's Basketball Preseason Polls

Coaches' Poll

Place

Team (first place votes)

Total

1.

Stephen F. Austin (7)

110

2.

Oral Roberts (3)

106

3.

Nicholls (2)

95

4.

McNeese State

87

5.

Sam Houston State

74

6.

Central Arkansas

69

7.

Lamar

65

8.

Northwestern State

64

9.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

47

10.

Southeastern Louisiana

40

11.

New Orleans

19

12.

Houston Baptist

16

2013-14 Men's Basketball Preseason Polls

Coaches' Poll

Place

Team (first place votes)

Total

1.

Northwestern State (10)

120

2.

Oral Roberts (2)

98

3.

Sam Houston State

96

4.

Stephen F. Austin

93

5.

McNeese State

80

6.

Southeastern Louisiana

70

7.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

56

8.

Nicholls

45

9.

Central Arkansas

40

10.

Lamar

38

11.

New Orleans

33

12.

Houston Baptist

23

