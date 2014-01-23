Regional juvenile facility moving to old Crockett State School building

A Houston County facility that has satidle for nearly three years is being brought back to life.

"It's all closed and signed anddone now," said Tom Lambert, Executive Director Crockett EconomicDevelopment.

The city of Crockett and Houston Countyhave partnered with Conerstone Programs to transform the old Crockett StateSchool to a new juvenile treatment facility.

It will be named the Davy CrockettRegional Juvenile Facility.

"When you have that buy in fromthe community it makes it a lot easier to reach our kids," said TyreneGreen, Program Manager, Conerstone Programs.

Program Manager Tyrene Green says ConerstonePrograms works with at risk youth and will offer social and correctionalservices tailored to community needs.

"We offer them anger regressivetherapy, sex offender therapy, drug and alcohol for the most part," saidGreen.

Executive director of CrockettEconomic Development Tom Lambert says the facility is set to open on April 1stand there is plenty of work to be done.

"We're working diligently rightnow to bring it back into shape it's been vacant a long time and it needs a lotof paint-up, clean-up and fix-up," said Lambert.

Lambert says the treatment facilitywill create 35 to 40 primary jobs that will eventually grow into 100 jobs.

"From kitchen work to teachers,physiologists, medical staff," said Lambert.

State Representative Trent Ashbyattended the official announcement this evening and calls the new partnership amonumental benefit for all of East Texas.

"This success doesn't justhappened, to me this should be held up as a model of how a collaborationbetween local, state and private industry should work together to create jobs,"said Ashby.

A model they hope will be a recipe forsuccess.

Officials say the jobopenings are already on the Texas Workforce website.

On February 11th the Texas Workforce Commissionwill host a job fair at the Crockett Civic Center, Cornerstone representativeswill be present.

Copyright 2014 KTRE.All rights reserved.