11 year-old boy dies following Shelbyville ISD bus wreck

An 11-year-old boy is dead following a Shelbyville ISD school bus crash according to the Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson David Hendry.

A press release states the bus was struck from behind causing it turnover and resulting in the boy’s death.

The crash happened at approximately 4:00 PM this afternoon. The wreck appears to also have involved some type of work pickup truck, which was stuck in some nearby trees.

“A Shelbyville Independent School District bus was turning right from FM 139 onto CR 2552 to travel south when it was struck from behind by a 1997 Dodge pickup,” a press release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing. It was reported that multiple other students were injured in the bus wreck.

Authorities in Shelby County called a medical helicopter to the scene which involved the Shelbyville ISD #3 bus.

A eye witness, Joe Bush, who lives in the area was mowing his yard when he claims he saw a bus stopped at an intersection with his flashers on.

I was on my tractor and I saw the bus with it's flashers on," Bush said. "That truck was coming down that way and it just went through my mind that he wasn't going to stop by the time it went through my mind that's when it hit them. I went up the road to the store to call for help."

A helicopter was staged at the Ephesus Baptist Church near the school bus crash, according to Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT. That helicopter had left the scene by 6:15 p.m. Oaks said that FM 139 was temporarily closed from FM 2427 to State Highway 87. About 7:30 p.m., Oaks said the road was cleared and lanes had again been reopened. School officials would not comment on the wreck.

Center's "The Light and Champion" newspaper did a Facebook Live video from the scene of the wreck. Click here to watch the video.

