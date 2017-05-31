Freedom From Religion Foundation protests Bible distribution at Tenaha school

A non-profit organization based out of Wisconsin is protesting an East Texas school accused of allowing Bibles to be handed out during the school day.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a press release on Wednesday, stating Tenaha ISD allowed Gideons to hand out Bibles to fifth-graders.

Tenaha ISD is in the process of sending a statement in response to KTRE.

The following is copied directly from the press release:

"The Gideons were allowed into a Tenaha Independent School District school to distribute bibles to fifth graders during the school day on Wednesday, May 17. The administrative assistant to the school superintendent, Brenda Lucas, actually provided promotional photos of the event to a local website (Shelby County Today), which carried a report on the whole affair.

"It is unconstitutional for public school districts to permit the Gideon Society to distribute bibles as part of the public school day," FFRF Staff Attorney Sam Grover writes to Tenaha Independent School District Superintendent Scott Tyner. "Courts have uniformly held that the distribution of bibles to students at public schools during instructional time is prohibited."

