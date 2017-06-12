Angelina County DPS troopers, agents arrest man for child porn

The jury trial for a Nacogdoches man who is accused of using a baseball bat to beat and rob another person in May 2016 while he was biking to work on Monday.More >>
Stephen F. Austin State University has confirmed that its assistant police chief has resigned. Chris Rivers ended his duty with the department on Friday for personal reasons, an SFA spokesperson said Monday.More >>
Two men were killed Monday morning when a pickup went off the road and crashed through the front wall of the business where they had been detailing a vehicle, according to the Jasper Police Department.More >>
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), parent company of Tyler, Texas-based Southside Bank, and Diboll State Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Diboll, Texas-based First Bank & Trust East Texas, announced today that they have signed a definitive agreement under which Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. will merge into Southside Bancshares, Inc. and First Bank & Trust East Texas will merge into Southside Bank.More >>
Department of Public Safety troopers and criminal investigations special agents arrested a 33-year-old New Boston man for possession of child pornography on June 9.More >>
