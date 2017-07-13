Lufkin Convention & Visitors Bureau unveils new promotional video

The Lufkin Conventions and Visitors Bureau unveiled a promotional video of Lufkin on Facebook Wednesday.

Tara Watson Watkins, the executive director of the CVB, said Thursday that the video was made in an effort to attract more conventions away from larger populated cities. The video has been a year in the making and was produced by Lufkin local, Philip Harbuck’s Sight and Sound Films.

"What we really want to encourage people to remember is that this video is going to be used for bringing in conventions," Watson Watkins said. "It's not just to show off Lufkin. It really has a purpose. And, so there were things that weren't included and were included on purpose because we know what we're going after and what we have to be able to showcase."

The CVB plans on cutting the promotional video into fifteen and thirty second pieces and using them as advertisements for convention videos on YouTube.

The professionally produced video is titled "All The Reasons 'You'll Love Lufkin.'" The video opens with a montage of tourism highlights from the Lufkin-Angelina County area and then goes into detail about features like the newly renovated Pitser Garrison Civic Center, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, the Pines Theater, the Temple Theater, Ellen Trout Zoo, the Crown Colony Country Club, Kit McConnico Park, Angelina College, annual festivals and events, and the town's 18 hotels and bed and breakfasts.

The video ends with text that says, "Come see why we say you'll love Lufkin."

