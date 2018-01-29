SFA student found dead at her dorm; services set for Saturday

From Stephen F. Austin State University

NACOGDOCHES, TX (News Release) - A sophomore Stephen F. Austin State University student was found deceased in her campus residence hall Friday, university officials announced.

Erin Valenta, 20, was a music major and a resident of SFA’s Lumberjack Village. Originally from Allen, Texas, Valenta graduated from Allen High School in 2016.

A residence hall staff member was called to perform a welfare check, which had been requested by a friend. There were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy has been requested.

Counseling is being made available to SFA students, faculty and staff members through SFA Counseling Services on the third floor of the Rusk Building. A counselor will be available from 2 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and from 4 to 5 p.m. daily Jan. 29 through Feb. 2. Additionally, free and confidential individual counseling services are available to students who may benefit from them. Appointments may be made by calling (936) 468-2401.

A 24-hour crisis line may be accessed by calling (800) 392-8343. In the event of an emergency, contact the University Police Department at (936) 468-2608 or call 911.