Former Lufkin CVS pharmacy tech accused of stealing pills

Lufkin police are charging a woman accused of stealing pills from her employer over a two-year time span.

Angie Fearing, 42, of Pearland, is charged with third-degree fraud delivery of prescription. She was arrested on the charge Friday and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, police began investigating the case on July 26, when an officer met with a loss prevention manager at CVS, located at 1204 East Lufkin Ave. The manager told the officer he learned that Fearing had ben taking pills from the pharmacy without permission. He said an inventory showed a loss in some medications.

The manager said he brought Fearing in and asked her about the theft and she admitted to taking 1500 pills of Phentermine and 50 pills of Modafinil and she admitted to taking them over the course of a two-year time span, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Fearing gave a written statement, which stated she would steal 20 bottles on average once or twice a month.

Police obtained a warrant for Fearing’s arrest on Aug. 24.

