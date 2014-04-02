Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler doctor explains mixed emotions about famous Columbia photo

Tyler physician Dr. Scott Lieberman says he has mixed emotions about the new-famous photo he...
Tyler physician Dr. Scott Lieberman says he has mixed emotions about the new-famous photo he snapped of the breakup of Space Shuttle Columbia over East Texas in 2003.(Source: KLTV staff)
By KLTV News Staff
Updated: Apr. 2, 2014 at 6:32 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A famous photo that captured the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy was taken by a doctor in Tyler 11 years ago. Scott Lieberman says he never imagined he would be calling KLTV to explain what he had just witnessed.

On the 11 year anniversary he’s explaining his mixed emotions about capturing the shuttle.

"11 years ago much like today was a Saturday morning although unlike today it was a clear blue sky," Lieberman said. "We knew the space shuttle was going to be re-entering over East Texas and I thought this was going to be a great opportunity to get some photographs."

Lieberman says quickly those photographs turned into much more than something he would hang on his wall.

"We were on the phone with KLTV very quickly, so I was already reporting to them that we had seen the vehicle had broken up on re-entry," Lieberman said. "And we were reporting that a head of NASA officially reporting it."

Lieberman says he continued to check his camera to make sure what he saw and heard was real.

"The realization that what we had seen was a breakup of the vehicle was absolutely heart wrenching," Lieberman said.

As he looks at his famous photos 11 years later, he has mixed emotions.

The now-famous photograph of Space Shuttle Columbia breaking apart over East Texas in 2003,...
The now-famous photograph of Space Shuttle Columbia breaking apart over East Texas in 2003, snapped by physician Dr. Scott Liberman.

"The picture itself obviously is a tragedy. I'm still sorry I ever took the photo from the prospective that it happened," Lieberman said.  "What I don't regret is that it's lead me to meet an awful lot of people that I wouldn't have otherwise met. It allowed me to get opportunities in photography that I wouldn't have had."

Columbia was the oldest space shuttle in NASA's fleet, returning from its 28th mission, and now it will forever be part of East Texas history and many people's lives.

Copyright 2014 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam War reflects on his service during VFW event Friday
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait