Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tyler doctor who took historic Columbia disaster photo remembers tragedy 15 years later

By Brenna Burger
Published: Jan. 30, 2018 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 at 1:49 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - A famous photo of one of the most devastating events in history was taken by a Tyler doctor.

What was supposed to be a huge step forward towards the progression of space travel became a historical tragedy when seven astronauts lost their lives.

A world-renowned photo captured the exact moment the Space Shuttle Columbia broke apart as it returned to earth.

Tyler cardiologist Scott Lieberman was the man who shot it.

“Basically, the rest of my day was very much changed, if not the whole of the last 15 years,” Dr. Scott Lieberman says. As a young aspiring astronomer, Lieberman patiently awaited the arrival of the shuttle to the Kennedy Space Center, hoping to catch a glimpse of the touchdown; but instead, he captured a horrific disaster.

“It has always been a risky endeavor, but we shouldn’t not do it because of the risk,” Lieberman says.

His photo has been seen in thousands of articles, magazines, local, national, and international newspapers, and on television all over the continent.

“You had newspaper editors in hundreds of different cultures from different parts of the world, who all felt that this picture told a story that people wanted to know about,” Lieberman says.

The former director of the Associated Press named Lieberman the father of citizen journalism, after his one amateur picture took over the news media world.

Lieberman has stayed in contact with the families of the astronauts who died, and he believes his picture helped them truly understand what happened.

“I think it would have been worse if they didn’t know what had happened at all. I think the picture gave them some closure,” Lieberman says.

Thursday will mark the 15th anniversary of the Columbia tragedy. 

A memorial program at First Baptist Church in Hemphill will take place Thursday morning, to remember the seven astronauts and two volunteers who lost their lives in the recovery effort.

Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D'Corian Haywood
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
Angler Jack York of Emory reeled in ShareLunker 634 Monday afternoon.
Lake Nacogdoches notches its first 2023 Legacy ShareLunker
Abigail Margaret Williams, 23, and infant son Xyavier Calliste Jr
Amber Alert discontinued for 3-month-old boy from Kaufman County
The medical examiner identified the remains found as belonging to missing 4-year-old Athena...
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

Latest News

In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam veteran reflects on his service overseas
In attendance was Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Gary Hoebeke, who is a Purple Heart and...
Vietnam War reflects on his service during VFW event Friday
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
Lufkin ISD 4th grade students experience STEM Fest
From top left clockwise: Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ, James Amos, Delano Roosevelt Phelps,...
6 arrested in Smith County juvenile sex operation sting
feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait