Etoile ISD confirms case of mumps

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Etoile Independent School District says a case of mumps has been reported at a school.
Superintendent Sarah Hottman confirmed Wednesday that the district has contacted the Texas Department of State Health Services. Hottman said a letter to parents addressing the exposure will be sent home with students.
“We have a lab confirmed case of the mumps and your child has been exposed. We are sending this letter to make you aware of this exposure and to provide additional information about mumps. All of our students are up to date with immunizations except for those who have a waiver,” the letter reads in part.
While not typically life-threatening, mumps is a contagious viral illness. Symptoms include swollen glands, swollen testicles, fever, fatigue and muscle aches.
The illness is spread through respiratory droplets.
Hottman said administrators are thankful the case is not life-threatening.
Anyone experiencing mumps symptoms is urged to contact their health care provider.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.