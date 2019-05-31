Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 05/30/19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Taquitos El Jaliscience at 4512 North Street; 15 demerits for anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, purple solutions not labeled, use-by dates needed, hand wash sink not used for hand washing only, and hot water in bathrooms not at minimum plumbing code requirements.
Asian City at 2732 North Street: 11 demerits for anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, foods not kept covered in coolers and freezers, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, hand wash sink not used for hand washing only, and scoops not store properly.
El Ranchero at 123 King Street: 9 demerits for cap not on milk in cooler, equipment not kept wiped down of excessive grease, scoops stored improperly, one spatula needed to be discarded, wall behind wait station fountain drinks not wiped down, floors under equipment and fountain drink areas not swept, excess grease on grease bin, and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.
Big’s Convenience Store at 2430 Southeast Stallings Drive: 8 demerits for spray bottle with yellow solution not labeled, scattered trash near dumpster area, vents in cooler area not kept clean, wall/floor area near storage area needed to be repaired, and one canned food product needed to be discarded.
Big’s Deli and Grill at 2430 Southeast Stallings Drive; 8 demerits for excess grease on and around grease bin, shield guards needed for two lights, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, hand wash sink not kept empty, one spatula had to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable, and back storage area not swept.
El Coco Loco at 930 South Street: 6 demerits for red solution needed to be re-labeled, hand wash sink not kept empty, and paper towels needed in bathroom.
Kentucky Fried Chicken at 3007 North Street: 6 demerits for dumpster needed to be cleaned and power-washed, old grease needed to be discarded, floors under kitchen equipment not swept, floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, items in hand wash sink, and vents not kept clean.
Jack in the Box at 2015 North Street: 5 demerits for path to hand wash sink impeded, roof leak needed to be repaired, trash not picked up on fenced-in retention area, and floors and walls not smooth and easily cleanable.
Big’s Convenience Store Deli and Grill at 540 Northeast Stallings Drive: 4 demerits for vents not kept clean, wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and thermometer not provided for one freezer.
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Cafeteria and Food Service at 1204 N. Mound: 3 demerits for thermometers not provided for all coolers and one spatula needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.
Brendyn’s BBQ Food Truck at Red House Winery parking lot area: 2 demerits for paper towel access needed at hand sink.
Big’s Convenience Store at 540 Northeast Stallings Drive; 2 demerits for one canned food product needed to be discarded.
Heart of Texas at 110 South Pecan: 0 demerits.
Nacogdoches Senior Citizen Center Kitchen at 621 Harris Street: 0 demerits.
