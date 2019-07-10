WEBXTRA: Alto ISD making progress in repairs to damage caused by April storms

We continue to wait on insurance approval before beginning work due to the magnitude of our claim. When dealing with taxpayer funds, it is not in the district’s best interest to gamble with our savings in hopes that insurance will reimburse the district. It is best practice to wait for insurance approval before tackling projects of this size. The district is facing a minimum of a $10 million dollar claim, and insurance is very selective about the process they follow before payment and work can begin. Again, although it may not appear visible externally, the work on this recovery effort has been around the clock since the night of April 13th. As the funding becomes available, more visible progress will begin to be seen. Shortly after the storm, it was stated that the complete process could take two years. This timeline is very accurate.