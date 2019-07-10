Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 07/11/19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Sports Bar at 3400 South Street: 21 demerits that require follow up to insure the kitchen is compliant. The general sanitary conditions need to be resolved: floors need swept, trash discarded, equipment cleaned and sanitary and safe. Use by dates on products, fly strips not allowed in food prep area, walls and ceilings need repair, lighting needs repair, numerous food items were discarded because of improper temperature, one knife was discarded, proper food storage, visible accurate thermometers needed for all coolers, and freezers.
El Lindo Mexico at 1102 Southeast Stallings Drive: 14 demerits for food not covered in coolers and freezers, boxes and buckets of foods not stored properly, water bucket near dumpster to be empty, hand-wash sink to be empty, test strip access needed, vents not kept clean, grate on floor drain missing, and scattered trash near dumpster, eggs and wieners needed to be discarded, one canned food product needed to be discarded, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash in parking lot, kolaches not protected during storage, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, paper towels not provided in bathroom, and damaged ceiling tiles.
Ken’s No. 4 at 911 West Main: 14 demerits for Shelves and floors not swept and kept clean, excess clutter on sales floor and back room, grass and weeds not kept cut and maintained,
Lucky Stop #7 at 3322 Center Road: 10 demerits for outside hose lacking back flow preventer, freezer needs visible accurate thermometer, lack of soap at hand-wash sink, scattered trash near dumpster, repair needed for counter top areas to be smooth, and easily cleanable.
Cowboy Jack’s Saloon at 422 East Main: 6 demerits for solution in spray bottle not labeled, scoops not stored properly, and hand wash sink access blocked.
D and D Shaved Ice at Blueberry Concert: 5 demerits for utensils in hand wash sink and test strips not provided for three-compartment sink sanitizer.
Burger King at 2921 North Street: 4 demerits for battery needed for one thermometer, vents not kept clean, floor needs swept under fixtures and equipment, repair needed to back floor area to be made smooth, and easily cleaned.
Jalisco Tacos at 1003 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: 4 demerits for proper storage of spray bottle, hair restraint needed in food prep area.
Chicken Express at 1614 North University Drive: 3 demerits for one canned food product to be discarded, one utensil was removed from food prep area.
Panda Cafe at 1224 North Street: 2 demerits for repair of floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, missing or water damaged ceiling tiles, and lights need replacing in storage area.
Courtyard Grill Splash Kingdom Timber Falls Waterpark at 401 North University Drive: 2 demerits for not providing visible accurate thermometers for all coolers and freezers.
Brendyn’s BBQ Food Truck at Red House Winery Back Lot: 0 demerits
Chambers Smokehouse food Truck at Blueberry Concert: 0 demerits.
Say Cheese Food Truck at Blueberry Concert: 0 demerits.
Big Fella’s BBQ food truck at Blueberry Concert: 0 demerits.
Eat a Bite Food truck at Blueberry Concert: 0 demerits.
Shali’s Indian Kitchen on Wheels Blueberry Concert: 0 demerits.
Ronda’s Shaved Ice at Blueberry Festival: 0 demerits.
italian Ice at Blueberry Festival: 0 demerits.
