Cold Case: Wolfe City woman’s disappearance still a mystery 12 years later

Alice Marie Johnson, Lisa’s mother, has stated in the past that she became worried about Lisa when she was not answering her phone. She made the decision to drive from Starks, Louisiana to check on her. When they arrived at her residence, they could not locate Lisa and nothing in her home appeared out of the ordinary. Her vehicle was in the driveway and her dog was running loose in the yard. Johnson stated that this was very odd and she filed a missing persons report.