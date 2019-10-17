Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 10/17/19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - La Michoacana deli at 1000 North Street: 14 demerits for four-rule charts needed for salsa and cut produce in cooler, hot-hold temperatures not at 135 degrees or higher, thermometer not provide for cooks, visible and accurate thermometer not provided for prep cooler, foods and drinks not covered properly in coolers, scoops not stored properly, spray bottle with red solution not labeled.
Tacos Dona Pancha at 112 West Seale: 12 demerits for anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, spray bottle not labeled, foods not kept covered in coolers, dumpster lids not closed, scattered trash near dumpster, and hand wash sink not used for hand washing only.
Nini’s Fresh Donuts No. 1 at 1617 South St.: 11 demerits for food and drinks not kept covered in coolers, hand wash sink not kept empty, accurate and visible thermometers not provided for all cookers and freezers, lower vents not kept clean, several dairy products needed to be discarded, and one knife needed to be discarded because it wasn’t smooth and easily cleanable.
El Ranchero at 123 King Street: 10 demerits for foods not covered in coolers and freezers, several spatulas needed to be re-cleaned and re-sanitized, equipment not kept lean and sanitary, areas under equipment, fixtures and dining room tables not swept, storage area needed to be cleaned and swept, trash near dumpster, excess grease on grease bin, floor or wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and proper supplies needed for employee bathroom.
La Michoacana meat market at 1000 North Street: 9 demerits for spray bottle with red solution not labeled, use-by dates needed for sliced sandwich meat, paper towels needed at one hand wash sink, and visible and accurate thermometer needed for all cooler sections.
Lanana Creek Ice House at 109 Wettermark: 7 demerits for two spray bottles needed to be re-labeled, cap not secured on one spray bottle, floor area near front walk-in cooler needed to be repaired, boxes of food stored improperly in cooler and walk-in freezer, equipment not kept wiped down, clean, and sanitary, and floors under fixtures and equipment not swept.
KFC at 3007 North Street: 7 demerits for floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable, ice scoop not stored properly, cap needed for spray bottle, vent-a-hood not kept clean, and all equipment not kept clean and sanitary.
Insomnia Cookies at 2407 North Street: 5 demerits for two spray bottles needed to be re-labeled and boxes of food not stored properly in walk-in freezer.
Kibbie’s Shaved Ice at 1614 South St. 2 demerits for accurate and visible thermometer needed for refrigerator.
Gall’s Café at 312 East Main: 2 demerits for hand wash sink not used for hand washing only.
Curbside Café Food Truck on Memorial Hospital Grounds: 0 demerits.
Chick-fil-A at 2804 North Street: 0 demerits.
