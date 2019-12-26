Nacogdoches County sheriff: Suspect in Arkansas homicide confesses to killing mother

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Arkansas State Police have formally filed murder charges against a woman arrested in Nacogdoches County on Monday.
Jordana Rogers, 31, of Mansfield, Ark., is being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on second-degree aggravated assault.
According to a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a man walking in the 3600 block of FM 225 with blood on his face. When the deputies got to the scene, they discovered that the man had been the victim of an assault.
After the deputies gathered information, they located the suspect, who was later identified as Jordana Rogers, in the assault parked on the road in the 4600 block of FM 225.
The press release stated that the NCSO deputies became very suspicious of Rogers because of the way she was acting, other pertinent facts, and evidence discovered at the scene.
Deputies became suspicious of Rogers due to how she was acting and other evidence found at the scene. Deputies contacted the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas and requested a welfare check of the suspect’s mother who resides in Mansfield, Ark.
Deputies were later notified by authorities in Arkansas that a woman that has been identified as Melinda Rogers was found dead at her residence. Evidence found at the scene led authorities to believe that Melinda Rogers was murdered.
According to the press release, Rogers confessed to killing her mother.
At some point, Rogers will be transferred to Sebastian County in Arkansas for the murder charge.
