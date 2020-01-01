Nacogdoches Police investigating fatal auto-pedestrian wreck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police are investigating a traffic incident that left a woman dead.
Police were called after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to reports of an auto-pedestrian wreck at the intersection of Park Street and Crisp Road.
According to a news release, officers found a pedestrian deceased from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the vehicle involved in the wreck was still at the scene, Sgt. Brett Ayres stated.
The identity of the adult female victim will be released pending notification of next of kin.
While the Nacogdoches Traffic Unit was investigating at the scene, Park Street was closed to traffic from Northeast Stallings Drive to Tower Road. Sgt. Mack McKee, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the members of the traffic unit worked all night on the case.
Park Street has now been re-opened for traffic, McKee said.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.