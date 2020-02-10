Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help locating missing woman

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Linda Christine Wheeler, a white female who is 67 years old. Linda has been reported missing from her residence since early Sunday morning. Wheeler left her residence on foot in the 700 block of County Road 154 and has not been seen since.
Wheeler is believed to have been trying to go to San Augustine, Texas to see other family members. Linda has been known in the past to hitchhike. Linda has a history of suffering from mental illness, and we are very concerned for her safety.
Linda is 5’ 3” in height and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes with black hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, blue jeans, carrying a black purse, with socks on and no shoes.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Linda Wheeler, please contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 560-7777.