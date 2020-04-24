Nacogdoches County sheriff: Teenager in custody after fatal shooting incident

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A teenage suspect in a fatal shooting incident is now in custody, according to Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office conducted a manhunt for the 14-year-old suspect Thursday night, and Bridges confirmed that the teen is in custody on Friday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the 14-year-old boy shot and killed an unidentified individual on County Road 715 near Highway 7, then fled the scene.
An update from officials on Facebook said the victim was a family member.
Sheriff’s office officials asked people who live in the area and near the A.L. Mangham Airport, west of Nacogdoches, to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.
In a video update on the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Bridges said they used helicopters and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9s to assist in the search for the teen.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.