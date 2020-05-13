The Next Normal: Voting will look different this year, all because of COVID-19

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s something that hasn’t changed all too much since the beginning ─ voting. Sure, technology has improved, but the standard of waiting in line to cast your ballot at a machine is still the norm for most of us. But with COVID-19 still looming, officials are looking into how to protect people when they show up to vote. Smith County Elections Administrator Karen Nelson says new safety guidelines from the Texas Secretary of State are in the works.