The Next Normal: How getting your car serviced could look different

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inside Fairway Auto Center in Tyler, they’re doing things a little differently these days.
"You’re getting in somebody’s car, it’s definitely a risk of exposure,” General Manager of Fairway Auto Center Lee Cannan said.
They’re looking at new ways to reduce social interactions, while still getting the job done. One of these ways is creating a new valet service.
"We call them when we get there and they bring us the keys or leave the keys in the vehicle. We bring it in and get whatever service done they’d like done to their vehicle and then we bring it right back to them, wipe it down, sanitize it and we leave,” Cannan said.
Other auto repair shops in East Texas are offering similar no-contact services. You can still get your oil changed and tires rotated as normal, but for some required services like renewing your registration, the state has put in place a temporary extension for those needing to get their cars inspected.
"With that waiver, for example, your vehicle registration is about to expire or has already expired, you can choose to take no action at this point and that will remain in compliance with the law,” Texas Department of Motor Vehicles Public Information Officer Adam Shaivitz said.
Back inside the shop, employees are cleaning often.
"You can eat off the floors that we’ve got in here. Obviously, nobody would want to do that, but we have upped every aspect of how we’re keeping stuff clean,” Cannan said.
As car dealerships and auto service companies across the country readjust to the next normal, Cannan says at his business, one thing remains the same.
“We’re trying to do the best we can, but also still be able to do our jobs.”
