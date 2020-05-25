Search for missing 79 year-old Carthage man continues

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement across East Texas are continuing their search for a 79 year-old Carthage man.
A Silver Alert was issued last Thursday for Joe Roy McMillian after he did not return from running errands.
Surveillance photos show McMillian getting serviced and leaving Ted's Saw Shop in the Clayton area, near the Clayton Volunteer Fire Department.
“From that point, there was a sighting of his truck in the Nacogdoches area approximately an hour and a half or a little bit longer after he left that place of business,” said Kevin Lake, Panola County sheriff.
Lake said McMillian is diabetic and did not have medication with him and was also suffering from early signs of dementia, according to his family.
“We have also checked hospitals in between Panola County and Houston,” Lake said. “And the reason Houston is because he does have family that lives in Houston and we were just concerned that maybe he was going that direction since his truck was observed in Nacogdoches sometime later.”
The sheriff’s office is continuing the search.
“Basically just riding every county road, lease road, gravel road, anything that we can find that he may have been able to access, we’re just riding those areas in our vehicle to see if we can locate his truck,” Lake said.
The family has offered a reward up to five-thousand dollars for credible information leading to the discovery of McMillian.
If you have any information you can call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-693-0333.
