The Next Normal: Clothing stores take precautions due to COVID-19

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - More East Texas stores have opened back up and are welcoming people in for business.
But how are clothing stores operating in a time where touching and trying on items could spread germs?
As soon as you enter Market to Market in Lufkin, you are given clear instructions on the store’s expectations.
“We started masks as soon as you enter and Germ X to put on. We ask you to please put it on, people have been really great about it,” said Andrea Herrera, saleswoman. “We’ve sold a ton of masks, we have different varieties and colors, and we’ve been sanitizing more.”
Of the many surfaces they sanitize, one includes the fitting room. The curtains, walls, chairs, and clothes.
“I always tell people, ‘Hey our fitting rooms are open.’ and that’s always a big surprise and we do sanitize after they leave,” Herrera said. “After they try on the clothes we leave it in the fitting room and we sanitize. We close the fitting room for a while, we close the curtain, put our little stand there, let it sit there about 15 minutes and then we take it to the back, and leave it in the back for the whole day to let it fully sanitize.”
Herrera said they have seen an increase in customers and they have all been understanding of the rules.
“I’m glad people are more happy and not as scared to go out. A lot of people are wearing masks and keeping their distance,” Herrera said. “We do have a protective shield and I am always sanitizing, and sanitizing the card transaction.”
While the store does not take returns, they allow for exchanges and all of those items get sanitized and sit in the back as well if they’re brought back into the store.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.