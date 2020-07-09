The Next Normal: Back to School Roundtable

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Over 15 superintendents from around East Texas joined East Texas Now today to talk about the plans, challenges and uncertainties heading into the fall of 2020.
Meals, distance learning, busing and the COVID slide were just a few topics discussed among the superintendents.
The following joined the discussion on Thursday:
Dr. Marty Crawford of Tyler
Lynn Torres of Lufkin
Christopher Moran of Whitehouse
Dr. Gabriel Trujillo of Nacogdoches
Cody Mize of Mineola
Stan Surratt of Lindale
Stephen DuBose of Overton
David Flowers of Huntington
Donald Dunn of Van
Dr. Chad Kelly of Jacksonville
Jason Marshall of Palestine
Grey Burton of Rusk
Micah Lewis of Grand Saline
Steve Clugston of Pine Tree
Lisa Meysembourg of Woodville
