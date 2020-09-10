Federal grant funds Permian Basin project on I-20

TxDOT announced an investment throughout the Permian Basin over the next 10 years through its Unified Transportation Program. More than $600 million has been approved for the Permian Basin in 2019. The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. said “Interstate 20 is a vital energy trade corridor not only for Texas but for the entire United States." Senator John Cornyn sent a letter to the U.S. Dept. of Transportation in support of this project.