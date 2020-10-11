Lufkin police: Passenger fatally shot as pickup fled disturbance on Timberland Dr.

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect in another vehicle fatally shot the backseat passenger in a pickup that fled from a disturbance on Timberland Drive early Sunday morning, according to the Lufkin Police Department.
"The suspect shot from their vehicle at the moving pickup, fatally wounding the man near the intersection of Lowery Street and North Timberland Drive, the press release stated.
The shooting incident occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, the press release stated.
The driver and front-seat passenger of the Chevrolet pickup told police they thought the suspect chased them down Timberland Drive for several blocks and stopped doing so near the intersection of Timberland Drive and Paul Avenue. They were unable to give a clear description of the suspect vehicle because they were too busy ducking for cover, the press release stated.
“They continued down Timberland Drive and met up with officers on Tulane Drive,” the press release stated. “By that time the man had lost consciousness and was not breathing. Officers performed CPR until a med unit arrived and paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.”
The Lufkin Police Department will release the victim’s name later today after his next of kin have been notified, the press release stated.
“Preliminary information leads us to believe this incident is not connected to shootings that have occurred earlier this year,” said Jessica Pebsworth, a spokeswoman for the Lufkin Police Department.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Lufkin Police Department at (936) 633-0356. Those people who wish to remain anonymous may call Lufkin Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS.
