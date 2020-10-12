Church members mourn loss of 19-year-old member

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Tonight, Lufkin church members are mourning a teenage member of their congregation.
Nineteen-year-old Elvin Alday was found shot to death in the back of a pickup truck early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Lowery Street and Timberland Drive in Lufkin.
Police say the shooter, Penny Price, fired from their vehicle.
A now-empty drum seat that Elvin Alday sat in most Sunday’s, before the COVID-19 pandemic, at Emanuel Assembly of God and played drums in his church’s worship band.
“We have known Elvin since he was running around here, since he was born. He started with the youth ministries around 11/12 years old,” said Belinda Ordaz, Alday’s youth director.
Belinda Ordaz says Elvin was always very helpful and willing to work. At around 13 years old he began playing drums for the praise and worship band and won musical awards.
“We’ve participated in fine arts festivals and youth conventions and he went most every year," said Ordaz. "We even went on to one fine arts festival where he played with the worship team and they ended up winning merit that year.”
According to a GoFundMe set up by a family member Elvin had just graduated from Lufkin High School this past spring. Belinda says he played on the soccer team and had dreams of starting college and owning a company.
“He wanted to start his own shoe business," said Ordaz. "Selling shoes and he had already started kind of on the side, on his own. He had dreams of having his own company one day.”
Ordaz says they have visited with the family. She adds when one family hurts they all do.
“It’s like losing our own son. He was a good son, a good friend, and a good young man," said Ordaz. "Our heart hurts for him and for his family, and our heart hurts as a church family, and we are going to lift the family up in prayers and that God see us through this.”
The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing any additional information at this time to protect the integrity of the case.
Penny Price Junior., 19, of Huntington, remains in the Angelina County jail on a $75-thousand bond charged with Alday’s murder.
