Boil water notice issued for Nacogdoches area

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Swift Water Supply issued a boil water notice Thursday for the Carrizo Creek subdivision.
The notice is for Carrizo Creek Subdivision: CR 2051, CR 2052, CR 2054, CR 2056, 7500 block of FM 1878 going west towards Nacogdoches on FM 1878 to 6100 block of 1878 only, according to Swift Water Supply.
A mainline break on FM 1878 during the construction of a fence led to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to require customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and boiled for two minutes. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
This includes water used for washing hands, face, brushing teeth, drinking, and eating.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Nancy Randall at 936-462-7843 or 936-221-6490.
