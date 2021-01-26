Off-duty paramedic helps deliver sister’s baby in ambulance

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas paramedic is used to taking care of others, but last week, an off-duty paramedic found herself helping to deliver her sister’s baby.
“I’ve been a paramedic for almost seven years and I’ve always wanted to deliver a baby, but I never thought my first one would be my nephew,” said Amber Clemmons.
Her sister Jessica Minter said baby Maverick’s due date was Sunday, but he had other plans. She said Thursday seemed like a normal day until that night when she began experiencing contractions.
“I guess I just went into shock. I had contractions for a couple of hours and then I think around 9:30 or 10 is when they started getting five minutes apart,” Minter said. “And then around 10:30 I had a bad contraction and went to the ground because it hurt so bad.”
That’s when Clemmons was awakened because her sister was in labor. She said from the time they called the ambulance to the time that they got to the house, Minter’s water had already broken.
“The ambulance got here and I knew the crew so they let me ride in the back with her and be an extra set of hands and help,” Clemmons said. “We didn’t even make it ten minutes up the road and she was already starting to push a baby out.”
Clemmons said the paramedic on duty was able to focus on the baby and she was an extra set of hands and helped calm her sister.
“It’s crazy being in the role of being the family of the patient because your paramedic skills and training kicks in and you know what to do,” Clemmons said. “But at the same time you have to be the family and the person she needs to be there with her.”
“It was worth it,” Minter said. “It was painful but I’m glad it was her.”
Minter they were coming to Tyler from the Mineola area. When they got to the hospital the doctor and nurses were ready and said that everything looked fine.
