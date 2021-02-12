State Rep. White crafts bill requiring paper trail for all electronic voting machines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Rep. James White (R-Woodville) is crafting a bill in the Texas House that would require electronic voting machines to produce a traceable paper ballot alongside the electronic vote tally.
Though it is as yet untitled, H.B. 1708 would amend the State of Texas’ election code so that all new electronic voting machines purchased will now be required to also have a “voter-verifiable paper record of an electronically generated ballot.” If passed, the bill would take effect immediately.
“Instead of just hitting a button and having a program just spit out the same date, we want to be able to have throughout the state paper ballots, a paper trail, so that when we do tight elections and when our laws allow for candidates call for recounts there is something to recount. There is a paper trail where our county clerks can do a recount.
