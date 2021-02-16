Bird feeders alive with activity as East Texas birds fuel up to survive freeze

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Extended periods with snow on the ground can cut birds off from their natural food supply, and according to the National Wildlife Federation, can cause them to starve by the thousands.
Backyard bird feeders can make a real difference. Birds need to burn off more calories in the winter months just to stay warm. And calories are something we can give them.
The one outside the window at the Terrell home has had them lined up down the street like a Chick-Fil-A on a Friday at noon ... without the efficiency of their drive-thru lanes.
Some minor fights have ensued, which usually leads to some dropped seed for the crowd down on the ground below.
The National Wildlife Federation says a good winter seed often includes a mix of black oil sunflower seeds and white millet seed, an easy find at any home improvement store. And keep the feeders full. Birds quickly grow accustomed to your feeders in severe weather like this.
The Federation says the snacks you offer might just determine their ability to survive a week like this.
And watching their frenzy might just provide you with the entertainment you need to survive a week like this.
