2 arrested, 1 at large after grocery break-in in Houston County

RATCLIFF, Texas (KTRE) -The Houston County Sheriff’s Office reports two suspects have been arrested and one is at large after a burglary at Lakeside Grocery in Ratcliff.
Monday at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting the burglary and found the front glass door broken and the ATM machine pulled out.
Surveillance footage showed three people in a Maroon Toyota 4-door pickup. Shortly after the break-in, the same pickup was involved in a pursuit with Crockett Police Department officers ending on County Road 1630 East, off of FM 2022, after the truck went off the road and became stuck in a ditch.
The three suspects got out and ran from the officers, one suspect, a 14-year-old, was taken into custody at that time.
Two other suspects identified as Zavier Patrick, 20, of Crockett and Dalton Gage Lemley, 23, of Porter Springs evaded officers but tracking dogs and horses from TCDJ helped capture Patrick in the nearby area.
The Toyota pickup used in the burglary was stolen from Bryan, Texas, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The suspects were also involved in burglaries in Madison, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties.
Dalton Gage Lemley is wanted in connection to this crime and also has an outstanding felony warrant from Houston County. Sheriff Randy Hargrove is asking if anyone knows of Lemley’s whereabouts to please report it to his office at 936-544-2862.
