Nacogdoches Blueberry festival set for June 12

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce released information Tuesday about their annual Texas Blueberry Festival.
From the Chamber of Commerce:
Festival fans can rejoice and plan to attend the 31st Annual Texas Blueberry Festival presented by Tipton Ford on Saturday, June 12 in Nacogdoches.
“We who serve on the Nacogdoches County Chamber board of directors are delighted to announce that after discussions with City officials, community partners and festival leadership, the chamber is ready to proceed with planning the tastiest festival in Texas,” said Chairman of the Board Ted Smith. “We are inviting everyone to come to Nacogdoches the second weekend in June for a full-blown blueberry celebration, and please know that we are prepared to follow any safety guidelines that may be in place at the time.”
Safety has always been a priority for Texas Blueberry Festival Chair Grace Handler. “The amount of the behind-the-scenes work that our event organizers and our local officials invest in planning a safe event for attendees deserves great recognition,” Handler said. “We truly wouldn’t be able to hold a festival of this size without these contributions. We appreciate our volunteers, community partners and sponsors including presenting sponsor Tipton Ford for their continued support.”
Kicking off the blueberry weekend is the Blueberry Bluegrass Concert in the Park presented by Rex Perry Autoplex. The free-of-charge, family friendly concert is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, June 11 in Festival Park. More information about these events, other blueberry-themed activities and applications for festival vendors will be available soon. Look for updates to be posted on the events’ web pages at www.TexasBlueberryFestival.com and on social media sites.
