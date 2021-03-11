Rep. Schaefer’s bill to cut red tape in plumbing gets committee assignment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dist. 6 Rep. Matt Schaefer’s bill aiming to eliminate some red tape surrounding the acquisition of a plumbing license has some forward movement.
House Bill 1650 on Monday advanced to the Licensing & Administrative Procedures committee in the Texas House of Representatives. The bill must now make it out of the committee before it can receive its second reading and consideration for possible amendments.
Schaefer said regulations make it too difficult for someone to earn their plumbing license and start their own business.
“The plumbing industry is so heavily regulated,” Schaefer said Tuesday morning. “Right now, it takes eight years for a person to start a plumbing business on their own. It’s gotten to the point that we don’t teach plumbing in our public schools because the regulations are so strict.”
The state representative explained that his bill is designed to cut out some of the red tape and make it possible for students to attend plumbing classes in high school and go straight to work in the plumbing industry after they graduate from high school.
According to the text of HB 1650, Texas law currently states that a tradesman plumber limited license holder is someone who has completed at least 4,000 hours working under the direct supervision as a journeyman or master plumber as a plumber’s apprentice or has successfully completed classes in the plumbing field that are offered through a high school’s career and technology education program.
A person may also become a licensed plumber by passing the required examination, the bill’s text states.
Schaefer said as it stands now in Texas, a doctor can start his or her own practice faster than a plumber can start his or her own business.
The state representative said he hopes HB 1650 will shift the focus from a calendar to competency. Schaefer added that the bill will take into account any experience a young plumber gets by working in the family business with a father or uncle.
The text of the bill states that a person who goes through the required plumbing classes in a high school’s career and technology department may apply for and take an examination for a plumbing license. The bill also says the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners may not require a person who has taken the required classes to register as a plumber’s apprentice
The board will be required to develop plumbing courses, and those courses must be approved by the State Board of Education.
Schaefer said he wants students who enroll in the plumbing courses to take the required classroom hours and get hands-on experience working in their chosen field.
HB 1650 states that a person’s plumbing license will need to be renewed every year.
Texas House District 6 includes the portion of Smith County that encompasses Tyler and smaller towns like New Chapel Hill, Whitehouse, Bullard, and Noonday.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.