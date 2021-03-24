Emergency crews respond to church fire in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The outside lane of US Highway 59 northbound is closed in Polk County as emergency personnel respond to a structure fire at Chesswood Baptist Church south of Livingston.
According to a Twitter post by the Texas Department of Transportation, the structure appears to be a church. TxDOT notes that motorists should reduce speed and expect some delays through the area. Multiple agencies are on the scene and traffic is slow.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.