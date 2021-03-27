Palestine man accused of shooting Texas state trooper allegedly dies by suicide

MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - DeArthur Pinson Jr., 37, wanted in connection to the shooting of Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker near Mexia, allegedly killed himself, according to a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office social media post attributing the information to Limestone County Judge Richard Duncan.
The shooting happened on Highway 84 shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association identified Walker as the trooper shot by the suspect.
The wounded state trooper was listed in critical condition Friday night, according to DPS Sergeant Ryan Howard.
The police association said Trooper Walker responded to the area at FM Road 2848 and U.S. Highway 84 to assist the driver of a car stranded by the side of the road.
“Before Trooper Walker could stop his patrol unit, a black male, identified as DeArthur Pinson Jr., immediately emerged from the driver’s seat of the disabled vehicle armed with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Trooper Walker through the patrol unit’s windshield,” the association said.
Trooper Walker sustained a gunshot wound “to his head and abdomen,” the association said.
After the shooting, the suspect returned to his vehicle, grabbed a black backpack and fled the scene on foot, the association said.
The State of Texas issued a blue alert for Pinson Jr. Saturday morning. News of his death was reported Saturday evening.
Pinson served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2006, according to online records. News 10 also learned Pinson, of Palestine, Texas, was previously sentenced to ten years in prison in 2007 for armed robbery in Houston County.
