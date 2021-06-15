East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gray Television, Inc. Advertising Non-Discrimination Certification

By Gray Media
Published: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 14, 2020 at 9:35 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stations licensed to Gray Television do not discriminate in the sale of advertising time, and will accept no advertising which is placed with intent to discriminate on the basis of race or ethnicity.

The parties to an agreement for the sale of advertising time on a station licensed to Gray Television affirm that nothing in that agreement will discriminate in any way on the basis of race or ethnicity.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
The sheriff's office says a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and...
1 dead, 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race