East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin woman identified as victim of Sunday morning fatal shooting

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have identified the victim of a Sunday morning shooting.

According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, Brooke Hooker, 32, of Lufkin, died soon after being shot insider her bedroom.

At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 100 block of Deer Trace Circle. Hooker was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Hooker’s boyfriend was with her at the time of the incident, told officers the shooting was accidental.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous reporting:

Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
Lufkin police investigating fatal shooting incident on Deer Trace Circle
Lufkin police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Oak Avenue late Friday...
2 people injured in shooting incident on Oak Avenue in Lufkin
More than 51 Texas House Democrats left the state last week to stop Republicans from taking up...
Three Texas House Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., test positive for coronavirus
Source: Gray News Media
Livingston Walmart to be closed through Sunday morning for additional cleaning, sanitizing
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking

Latest News

Dekavian Scroggins (Source: Texas Department of Safety
DPS adds Tyler capital murder suspect to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Lufkin firefighters battle fire at vacant home on Locke Ally
Source: City of Lufkin
Lufkin house catches fire after woman falls asleep while smoking
An overnight shooting at a Houston hotel has left two dead.
Houston motel shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman