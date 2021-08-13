WebXtra: ‘Soft interview room’ utilized for sexual assault survivors at Angelina County Sheriff’s Department

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Department implemented a soft interview room to grant comfort to survivors of traumatic events such as sexual assault.

This practice was put into effect in 2019 with the help of Project Beloved and Family Crisis Center of East Texas. Recently, the Family Crisis Center of East Texas donated new cameras to put into the room to allow survivors to only have to say their story once. Serena Holland, a detective at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, said that the soft interview room has brought a good response so far.

“Because they went through a traumatic event it’s not only physically draining but it’s also emotionally draining and it’s also they had their power taken away during their traumatic event of sexual assault you know it’s a power will, that’s all it is,” Holland said. “And it’s a power of control and they feel like they’ve lost that power, but whenever they come in here to the soft interview room, they slowly take their power back to them after what’s been taken away from them and this is the start of everything for their mental health.”

The soft interview room is full of comfortable chairs, and bright colors to create a calm environment to put survivors at ease. In comparison, a typical interview room in the sheriff’s office is empty and colorless. Project Beloved has worked with law enforcement agencies across the country to create a better atmosphere for survivors in police offices.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.