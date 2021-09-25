East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash

Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.
Cole Overstreet, a Livingston High School senior, died in a Friday night car crash.(Courtesy photo)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston High School senior died Friday night.

According to a social media post by Livingston Independent School District, Cole Overstreet, a senior at Livingston High School and member of the school’s Livingston Royal Brigade, was killed in a car crash.

“It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We mourn the loss of Cole Overstreet,” the statement said. “We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to his family members, friends, and classmates.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Patrick Devontae Bryant, of Houston, was arrested in Nacogdoches on Wednesday after police...
Report: Man caught with drugs, $60K in cash on Nacogdoches traffic stop
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding Roy Lee Vaughn.
Harrison County inmate escapes on foot
Motorists discovered a single vehicle fatal crash near Gladewater on Friday morning. A deceased...
Body found inside a vehicle in Upshur County creek identified
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked
Rusk County sheriff: Man climbs power pole looking for copper, gets shocked

Latest News

Saturday Weather Trivia 9-25-21
Saturday Weather Trivia
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Woman identified and in custody after reportedly throwing her own children from Cross Lake bridge, resulting in 1 dead, 1 injured
Foster Care through the pandemic
East Texas Foster Centers say there is a growing need for foster families throughout the pandemic
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair
Future Farmers of America excited to compete again at East Texas State Fair