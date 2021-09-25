Livingston High School student dies in Friday night crash

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston High School senior died Friday night.

According to a social media post by Livingston Independent School District, Cole Overstreet, a senior at Livingston High School and member of the school’s Livingston Royal Brigade, was killed in a car crash.

“It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us. We mourn the loss of Cole Overstreet,” the statement said. “We extend our thoughts and sincere condolences to his family members, friends, and classmates.”

