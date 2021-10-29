East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lufkin ISD working to recover from September ransomware attack

Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole...
Several suspects broke into a classroom at Lufkin High School early Tuesday morning and stole 19 laptops and one camera. (Source: Lufkin ISD Facebook page)(Lufkin ISD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is still in the process of recovering from a ransomware attack that occurred back in September. The attack caused several of the school district’s systems to go down.

“We are still working to get our systems back online, rebuilding our network, and are making progress on all our campuses,” said Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD. “We have been working with Dell engineers and are moving quickly to be back at 100 percent.”

Adams said Lufkin ISD did not pay a ransom to the threat actor.

“We have notified our employees of potential security issues with their data,” Adams said. “At this time, we do not feel any student data was compromised.”

The ransomware attack occurred sometime during the last weekend of September.

The district let students and faculty know about the hack via a Facebook post.

“Due to a ransomware attack over the weekend, several of our systems are down,” the Facebook post stated. “Our cybersecurity program appears to have worked, but we have to make sure the data is not compromised. Until further notice, Skyward and the internet will be down.”

Dell engineers were on site working to fix the problem within days of the ransomware attack, according to a previous East Texas News story. After the attack, Adams said the school district was carefully bringing computer systems back online piece by piece.

The attack also affected air conditioning units on various campuses, according to a previous East Texas News story.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coulter, who Robinson never met, is charged with murder, accused of beating 8-year-old Kendrick...
Family member speaks out about children found abandoned with brother’s remains
Jason Neumann has been arrested.
Aryan Circle member arrested in connection with death of Huntington man found in creek
Blake Foxworth
Sheriff: Nacogdoches man stabs dad, slashes his throat during argument
Hayward Douglas (Source: Angelina County Jail)
$1.6M bond for Diboll man accused of shooting police officer in back
Boy killed when falling tree lands on go-kart in Smith County

Latest News

Authorities say Shawn Michael Baumgardner escaped the Johnston County Jail on Thursday, the...
Murder convict remains at large after escaping Johnston Co. jail
In this June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've...
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
Diboll ISD will not have classes at H.G. Temple Elementary and Intermediate Campuses on Friday.
Diboll ISD cancels classes at several campuses due to power outage
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and breezy conditions expected again