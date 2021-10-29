Lufkin ISD working to recover from September ransomware attack

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD is still in the process of recovering from a ransomware attack that occurred back in September. The attack caused several of the school district’s systems to go down.

“We are still working to get our systems back online, rebuilding our network, and are making progress on all our campuses,” said Sheila Adams, a spokeswoman for Lufkin ISD. “We have been working with Dell engineers and are moving quickly to be back at 100 percent.”

Adams said Lufkin ISD did not pay a ransom to the threat actor.

“We have notified our employees of potential security issues with their data,” Adams said. “At this time, we do not feel any student data was compromised.”

The ransomware attack occurred sometime during the last weekend of September.

The district let students and faculty know about the hack via a Facebook post.

“Due to a ransomware attack over the weekend, several of our systems are down,” the Facebook post stated. “Our cybersecurity program appears to have worked, but we have to make sure the data is not compromised. Until further notice, Skyward and the internet will be down.”

Dell engineers were on site working to fix the problem within days of the ransomware attack, according to a previous East Texas News story. After the attack, Adams said the school district was carefully bringing computer systems back online piece by piece.

The attack also affected air conditioning units on various campuses, according to a previous East Texas News story.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.