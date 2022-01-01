Pedestrian dies at scene after struck by vehicle in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police are at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash Friday night.

Police say that just after 8 p.m. they responded to a report of the man being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of E. Main St. at Lamar St. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace.

All eastbound traffic on E. Main St. is being rerouted, and police ask that drivers avoid the area.

