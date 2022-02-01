Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Idaho Senate panel rejects Texas-modeled abortion law

A Senate panel has rejected a proposed law modeled after a Texas law that would have outlawed...
A Senate panel has rejected a proposed law modeled after a Texas law that would have outlawed nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them as soon fetal heartbeats are detectable. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A Senate panel has rejected a proposed law modeled after a Texas law that would have outlawed nearly all abortions in Idaho by banning them as soon fetal heartbeats are detectable.

The Senate committee on Monday deadlocked 4-4, which killed the proposal. But backers say a revised version will return. Idaho already has several anti-abortion laws, but they need favorable federal court rulings to become active.

The new proposal sought to amend one of those laws to allow family members to sue doctors who performed abortions and making the law active now.

But lawmakers say that conflicted with Idaho laws by giving family members legal standing to sue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
First Alert Weather
Strong cold front could bring winter weather to East Texas
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Pictured is the East Texas man convicted of murder who is still missing as of Sunday.
Family of Livye Lewis mourns, pleads for justice with murderer still at large

Latest News

Exxon Mobil is restructuring its business into three divisions and moving its headquarters from...
Exxon restructures divisions and packs up for Houston
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday and Friday.
Updated day-by-day forecast for First Alert Weather Days
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: A shower possible today
Robert Roberson
East Texas death row inmate who claims he is innocent of toddler’s death back in court