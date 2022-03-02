2022 Texas state, local primary election results

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Final results are in for several high-profile primaries, in East Texas and across the state.

A number of races will head to runoff election on May 24, 2022.

STATE RACES

On the state level, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott held off his challengers, winning the race with 67% of the vote with 87% percent reporting. The next highest challenger was Don Huffines, with 11% of the vote.

Democrat Beto O’Rourke won his party’s primary, with 91% of the vote as of 1 a.m. He and Abbott will go head to head in November.

In the race for Republican Lt. Governor, incumbent Dan Patrick held on to his position, earning 77% of the vote. Daniel Miller, in second place, received 7% of the vote with 82% reporting.

The race among Democrat hopefuls in the lieutenant governor race is not close enough to call for one candidate. At 11 p.m., Mike Collier has 43% of the vote, Michelle Beckley has 29%, and Carla Brailey has 28%. To win a candidate must have 50% plus one vote. If that does not happen there will be a run-off. Collier and Beckley will go to a run-off.

Republican Attorney General candidates also did not have enough votes to win a majority vote. Incumbent Ken Paxton had 43% of the vote as of 1 a.m., George P. Bush had 23% and Eva Guzman had 18%. East Texas’ own Louie Gohmert was in fourth place with 17% of the vote. Paxton and Bush will move forward to the runoff on March 24.

Democrat Attorney General candidates are in the same boat. Rochelle Garza has 43% of the vote, Joe Jaworski has 21%, Lee Merritt is at 18%, Mike Fields 12% and T-Bone Raynor 5%. Garza and Jaworski will move to a runoff.

Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, the incumbent, did not receive 50% of the vote. He will face Sarah Stogner, who won 15% of the vote, in a runoff.

In U.S. House Dist. 1, Jrmar Jefferson had won 46% of the vote with 90% reporting; he will face Victor Dunn, who took 28% of the vote, in a runoff election to be the Democratic candidate.

The Republican candidate for US House Dist. 1 will be Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, who had won 63% of the vote with 90% reporting Tuesday night.

Incumbent Pete Sessions won U.S. House District 17, earning 69% of the vote.

STATE HOUSE RACES

In the race for State House Dist. 5, Incumbent Cole Hefner took 77% of the vote to retain his office.

In State House Dist. 6, Incumbent Matt Schaefer of Tyler kept his office, as well, with 89% of the vote.

Republican Travis Clardy retained his position in State House Dist. 11, taking 53% of the vote, beating challengers Rachel Hale, Greg Caldwell, and Mark Williams.

EAST TEXAS RACES

In Angelina County, Incumbent Judge Don Lymbery lost his role as judge to challenger Keith N. Wright. Wright took 67% of the vote, at 5,935 to 2,978.

Cass County Judge (R) was called for Travis Ransom, who earned 3,135 votes to Mike Lee’s 1,316 votes, earning him 70% of the vote.

Cherokee County Judge (R) went to Chris Davis, with 73% of the vote, or 4,227. Challenger Dean Dublin took only 27%, with 1,546 votes.

Scott Lee retained his office as Franklin County Judge, with 1,741 votes, 73% of all votes, to defeat Kathy Lovier, who earned 644 votes.

In Panola County, District Attorney Danny Buck Davidson is headed to a runoff with Tim Cariker. Buck had 49% of the vote, while Cariker took 30%.

Panola County will also have a runoff between county judge candidates Paul Beatty (32%) and Roger G. McLane (31%).

Panola County will have a new sheriff on Jan. 1. R.C. Cutter Clinton won 54% of the vote, beating Sheriff Sarah Fields 2,789 to 2,409.

Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison kept her position, beating Phil Worsham 2,556 (65%) to 1,352.

In Smith County, longtime JP Pct 1 Quincy Beavers was unseated by Derrick Choice, who took 58% of the vote. Beavers has been JP Precinct 1 for nearly 30 years.

Titus County Judge race will be headed to a runoff. Lori Chism took 43.68% of the vote, and Scott Redfearn took 24.14%. The two candidates will face off on May 24.

A new county judge will take the bench in Van Zandt County in January. Andrew Reese won 55% of the vote, beating Judy Morris Bell and BW Ferris.

Wood County District Attorney Angela Albers retained her seat, taking 68% of the vote over Jim Wheeler.

Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron was unseated by Kevin White. White took 55% of the vote, beating the incumbent 4,212 to 3,459.

